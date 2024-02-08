Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.8 %

LLY stock opened at $724.91 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $742.00. The firm has a market cap of $688.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.