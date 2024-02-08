ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.00 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $85,888.80 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015890 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,846.73 or 0.99975077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010663 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00190550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03248214 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,112.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

