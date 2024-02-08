Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

