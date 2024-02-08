Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$46.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.89. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$54.56.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

