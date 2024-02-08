Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 148,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,117. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

