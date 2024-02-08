Energy Transfer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,434,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,691% compared to the average daily volume of 37,846 call options.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
NYSE:ET opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.
Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.