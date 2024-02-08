Energy Transfer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,434,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,691% compared to the average daily volume of 37,846 call options.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

