EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EnerSys updated its Q4 guidance to $1.98 to $2.08 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.980-2.080 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Down 6.3 %

ENS stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 313,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,330. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.