Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.94. 4,838,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.