Envista (NYSE:NVST) Announces Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,991,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. Envista has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

