EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of EPAM Systems worth $47,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

EPAM stock opened at $285.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $380.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.52.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

