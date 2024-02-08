Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genfit S.A.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Genfit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Genfit’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 1,005.2% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 269,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 561.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 149,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 32.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

