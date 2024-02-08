Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

