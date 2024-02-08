Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ELS opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

