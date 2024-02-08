Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Tops $292.01 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $292.01 billion and $10.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,429.74 or 0.05364881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00078512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00021130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,180,273 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.