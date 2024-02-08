ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $11.05 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

