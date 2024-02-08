ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $14.61.
