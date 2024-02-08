Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.14.

H stock opened at $129.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $133.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

