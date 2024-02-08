Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.59. Evotec shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 12,359 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evotec
Evotec Stock Down 1.7 %
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.