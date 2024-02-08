Exelon Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

