Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $154.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.68 and its 200-day moving average is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

