Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down to $223.60

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $223.60, but opened at $183.89. Fabrinet shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 457,814 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fabrinet by 432.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 50.5% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

