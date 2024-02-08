Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,260 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,479,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of FN opened at $193.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.40.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

