Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Federal Signal worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

