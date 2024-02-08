Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year High at $15,220.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £152.20 ($190.80) and last traded at £151.95 ($190.49), with a volume of 4956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £150.45 ($188.60).

Ferguson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The firm has a market cap of £31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £146.93 and a 200 day moving average price of £134.65.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,563.22%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.