Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

