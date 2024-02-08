Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.16

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 10261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

