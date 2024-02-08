Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

