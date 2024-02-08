Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSZ. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.57.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FSZ stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.36. 243,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.84. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.47. The stock has a market cap of C$630.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.