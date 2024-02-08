Financial Contrast: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -11.73% -2.52% -1.53% Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.27 -$29.03 million ($0.89) -3.22 Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.24 -$22.77 million ($0.33) -3.27

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sangoma Technologies and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 68.41%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 200.93%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Sangoma Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Alithya Group

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.