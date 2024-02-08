Financial Security Advisor Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

VMC stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 241,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,609. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $238.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.24.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

