Financial Survey: China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Railway Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Railway Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Railway Group N/A N/A N/A $0.48 0.98 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.26 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.72

This table compares China Railway Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Railway Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Railway Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Railway Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Railway Group N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of China Railway Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Railway Group beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Railway Group

(Get Free Report)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts, bridge steel structures, other railway-related equipment, engineering equipment, component manufacturing, and materials. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, and operation service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. China Railway Group Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.