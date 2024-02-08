First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FAF traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,145. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

