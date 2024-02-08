First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.23.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
