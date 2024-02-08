First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.23.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty stock traded up C$0.28 on Thursday, reaching C$16.51. 251,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,977. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.33.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.