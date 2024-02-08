First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $140.92 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

