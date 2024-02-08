First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.03.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

