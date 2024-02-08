First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of ZimVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIMV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

