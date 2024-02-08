First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EAF. TheStreet cut GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

GrafTech International stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

