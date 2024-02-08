First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,261 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTX stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.70 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTX. StockNews.com upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

