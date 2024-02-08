First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Shares Gap Up to $50.59

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FRGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.59, but opened at $52.99. First Industrial Realty Trust shares last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 154,424 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

