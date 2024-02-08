First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Shares Gap Up to $50.59

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.59, but opened at $52.99. First Industrial Realty Trust shares last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 154,424 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 6.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

