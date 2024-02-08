First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18,512.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,444 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $43.83. 810,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

