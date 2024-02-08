Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

Shares of FI opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

