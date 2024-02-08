Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.33

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

F traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,383,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,141,578. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

