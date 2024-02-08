Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis Stock Down 0.8 %

FTS stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

