Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

FOX has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FOX by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Read Our Latest Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.