FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23, RTT News reports. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,141. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

