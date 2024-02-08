FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. FOX traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 4253754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $9,632,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

