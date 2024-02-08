Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Boosted by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 975.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after acquiring an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after acquiring an additional 696,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,178 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 671,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,842. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

