Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 31,358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 399.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 7,257,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.