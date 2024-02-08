FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 353.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.