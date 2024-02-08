FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Issued By KeyCorp

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $26.57 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $26.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.50 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $833.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $720.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

